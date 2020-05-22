What’s allowed, not allowed in San Diego restaurants, stores

Businesses that have not done so already need to complete a Safe Reopening Plan, post it at their entrance and discuss with their employees.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Restaurants and stores can now open to serve customers in person. However, they must follow specific guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Temperature/symptom screening for employees daily

Employees with symptoms are not allowed to work

All tables need to be six feet apart or have barriers separating them

Signs need to be posted reminding customers to social distance

Employees must wear facial coverings

Customers must wear facial coverings except when seated

No self-service such as buffets, salad bars, soda machines, etc.

Encourage reservations

Expand outdoor seating

Before reopening, food businesses must fill and post the County Restaurant Operating Protocol. Additional guidance, posters and information for a safe reopening can be found on the coronavirus-sd.com page for restaurant operators website.

The County Department of Environmental Health continues conducting food safety status verifications to ensure compliance with the California Retail Food Code and provide guidance and education on the Health Officer Orders.

Retail shopping

Customers are allowed in stores, including malls, with the following requirements:

Post signs saying no employees or customers with COVID-19 symptoms should enter

Employees and customers must wear facial coverings

Limit number of customers to maintain six feet of distance

Businesses that have not done so already need to complete a Safe Reopening Plan, post it at their entrance and discuss with their employees. Retail businesses that have been providing curbside or front-door pick-up and will now be allowing customers indoors must update their plan.

The public or employees should not enter any business if they have symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

The plan was adopted because the County meets all the current readiness criteria and can safely move into an accelerated reopening.

As more places open to the public, it’s important for people to continue taking precautions to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19.

“Dining out and shopping must be done safely as crowded places increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Wooten said. “People should continue wearing a face covering in public, maintain their distance from others, avoid touching their face and wash their hands frequently.”

While some San Diegans would like for more businesses to reopen and other activities to occur, the State has yet to allow the following to open: