SAN DIEGO — County of San Diego and city administrative offices along with libraries in San Diego are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.

All essential county services including law enforcement and emergency animal control continue as they do during all holidays. Public safety police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted. Individuals needing help with

There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste.



Parking meters are not being enforced; however, time restrictions for yellow, red, white and blue zones are being enforced.



Parks & Recreation golf courses and starter booths will be open normal hours. However, holiday rates apply.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks also remain open during normal business hours, except the following facilities, which will be closed:

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gym

Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers/REC Clubs

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

4S Ranch Sports Park Office

The following skate parks will be open with regular business hours: Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park, Rancho Penasquitos Skate Park, Robb Field Skate Park, City Heights Skate Park and Linda Vista Skate Park.



All public buildings in Balboa Park are closed including the Activity Center, the Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, the Municipal Gym and the War Memorial Building.



All city recreation centers and city pools are closed, as well as the Tecolote Nature Center.

All county and city offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.