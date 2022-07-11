Economy, abortion rights tops list of issues driving San Diego voters to the polls

With all 1.9 million registered voters in San Diego County receiving a mail ballot for these midterm elections, it has never been easier to vote, and to vote early.

SAN DIEGO — To date, nearly half a million voters in San Diego County have already cast their ballots.

For many of them, the state of the economy is the most pressing issue, along with a woman's right to choose and election integrity.

With all 1.9 million registered voters in San Diego County receiving a mail ballot for these midterm elections, it has never been easier to vote, and to vote early.

Many voters said they have a specific reason for casting their ballot.

"We got all our voting material ready to go!," said Encanto resident Selma Johnson, who holds the right to vote as sacred.

"I have never missed a year of voting and I'm 75 years old," she told CBS 8.

For her and her sister, Gloria Galvan, concerns over voter suppression and election integrity are driving them to the polls.

"Because of the way they want to take the vote away from people," Johnson explained. "With our history, people of colors' history, we never miss a time to vote."

"If people don't vote, they cannot ask for anything," added Galvan.

A CBS News poll finds the the economy and inflation top the list of issues most important to voters as they cast their ballots, including for 23-year-old San Diegan Michael Allen.

"Gas prices especially," he said. "Everyone is complaining how high gas is: I might start riding my scooter everywhere!"

"Abortion, inflation... things like that are important to me," said La Mesa resident Janice Miller. She told CBS 8 that she made a point to vote early to make sure her vote was counted, calling these midterms "more important than ever.

"This election is so important because it seems like everyone is divided," she added.

For Analee Marquez, a woman's right to choose is also a priority for her as she casts her ballot. California voters will decide whether to codify that right in the state's constitution this election, through Proposition 1.

"I don't want to lose my rights as a woman," Marquez said.

Marquez is also concerned about the future of nation's democracy, pointing to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"I don't think I have ever witnessed so much violence before in politics," she said.

No matter what your priorities are, Selma Johnson believes it is critical to take the time to vote, and not simply sit out these midterms.

"If we want a seat at the table, we need to speak up," she added. "If we don't speak up, if the seat is taken away from us, we have no one to blame but ourselves!"

For more information on how and where to cast your ballot, including the Vote Centers nearest you, click here.

