When will San Diego's June Gloom clear up?

SAN DIEGO — After weeks of overcast weather, many San Diegans were relieved to see some sunshine, just in time to kick-off the Fathers Day weekend festivities.

“I live here, so I have experienced the June gloom, the May gray and the April whatever, but I'm tired of it so this is fabulous,” said Pam Brushcer, who lives in La Jolla and was taking a walk along the boardwalk.

As May Gray dragged on into June gloom, people have become fed up, some even saying they have been bamboozled as to when it's actually sunny in San Diego.

“I think we’ve seen two sunsets. two beautiful sunsets since we’ve been here. We’ve been here since Mothers Day,” Julie Lucas who moved From Arizona and has been living in La Jolla.

It’s why today many flocked to the beach after noticing a shift from the gloomy weather

According to Pathways, a group of Stanford physicians, southern California’s lack of sunshine could be to blame for some people feeling sluggish or less energetic.

They add that the exposure to sunlight helps boost a person's mood. Today's glimpse of sunshine only brought hope for what's to come for next week's summer solstice.

The National Weather Service predicts warmer temperatures this Father’s Day weekend.

However, June gloom is expected to resume by the start of next week.