Where to see snow in San Diego

Looking for snow around San Diego County after a powerful storm dropped inches of powder in San Diego mountains? CBS 8's Anna Laurel made the trip to find out!

SAN DIEGO — Julian, Mount Laguna, or Palomar Mountain - many San Diegans are deciding where to be in the snow this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Karlene Chavis says Palomar Mountain got the most snow this week- close to 2 feet. And she says Mount Laguna right now has more snow than Julian. If that helps you decide.

We saw some great sunsets from UC San Diego’s web cameras looking at Cuyamaca Peak and Palomar Mountain.

CBS8’s Anna Laurel and her photographer Juan Villanueva drove to Julian. You don’t snow until you get right into town. At Jess Martin County park, right off the 79, there’s still a lot of snow, but a lot of grass is also showing. People in town say to keep driving down the 79 to Cuyamaca Rancho State Park to find more snow.

The Ramirez family had their first-ever snowball fight tonight in Julian. Daniel Ramirez says, “We’ve been telling the kids we’ll take you to the snow. Today we just said- let’s get our stuff, and let’s do it.”

They drove from Spring Valley. 7-year-old Daisy and her 8-year-old brother Daniel were all smiles crunching the icy snow in their hands. Daisy says, “I’m cold and happy because it’s my first time seeing snow.” Daniel says he likes the sound the snow makes when he walks in it, but he’s learned quickly he can’t run.

Akbar and his sons Raiyaan and Aahil drove 2 hours from Orange County. Akbar says, “It’s our first time in Julian. We wanted to check it out and see how it is. Something different, something new.”

They came for the pie and the sledding. He says, “We have all the gear, sleds, and boots, at least for this season.”

If you get to Julian and don’t have a sled, Jack’s Grocery on Main Street has them for $30, and the owner says he has 300 in stock.

Karlene says it’ll be in the 30s overnight and breezy tomorrow, so the snow shouldn’t melt too much. But there is a chance of showers on Sunday, so bundle up and be safe. If you get to a point where you need chains on your tires, you will see signs warning you.

Thankfully for our crew, they didn’t need them heading to Julian from San Diego.