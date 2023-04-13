Where will homeless populations go if city bans encampments on public property?

Lucky Duck Foundation hopes to see underutilized parking lot at Balboa Park used as shelter site.

SAN DIEGO — As the City of San Diego looks to ban encampments on public property and sidewalks, many people are asking where homeless populations will go.

If the unsafe housing ordinance passed, encampments on public property would be prohibited. The ordinance would be enforced as long as there is shelter space available for people.

"There's far too many people suffering on the streets," said Drew Moser, the executive director of the Lucky Duck Foundation.

He listened in on the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee where the unsafe housing ordinance was presented.

"I think more than anything it reinforces the need for immediately available beds," he said.

Moser said there needs to be more safe pathways off the streets. One ambitious plan would house hundreds of people at Balboa Park.

Back in January, Moser and city officials visited Balboa Park's Inspiration Point Parking Lot where they discussed putting up large pop-up bridge shelters in the underutilized lot.

"We stand by our proposal to quickly add at least 500 shelter beds for youth and seniors to highly vulnerable populations that want to move off the streets," he said.

He said they're ready to be a collaborative partner with the city. So far though the Lucky Duck Foundation hasn't been given any indication of when the plan at balboa park might move forward.

"We have not been given a clear timeline from the city on when that could happen. I think that's part of today also is it reinforced the need for a big bold aggressive plan to provide those immediately available beds and housing."

CBS 8 reached out to Mayor Todd Gloria's office Thursday and received the following statement.

"The Mayor and Councilmember Whitburn are working together to evaluate potential sites where people experiencing homeless can camp legally and safely with access to hygiene, services and a path to housing. The Mayor is committed to seeing this proposal through, and he anticipates providing more details in the coming weeks."