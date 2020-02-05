Which North County beaches are reopening?

Some North County beaches are set to reopen on Monday, May 4.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — On Friday afternoon, San Diego County beaches remained open after Governor Gavin Newsom clamped down on Orange County on Thursday.

"We've seen 64,000 Americans who have died in the last two months," San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said, noting this weekend was the first with open beaches since they were shuttered in March. "Please be responsible and exercise restraint."



He said San Diego didn't want to befall the same fate as Orange County, which had beaches closed indefinitely after a weekend in which social distancing was not practiced there.



A few city beaches have yet to open in the North County as of Friday.

If you've been confused about which San Diego County beaches are open, you're not alone. State beaches, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad remain closed as of Friday. However, Solana Beach is set to reopen come Monday.

"In our continued effort to keep our community updated on the status of our beach re-opening, the City would like to officially announce that, as planned, we intend to re-open our beaches on Monday, May 4," said Dan King, the Asst. City Manager of Solana Beach. "We have put together a plan to reopen our beaches in compliance with social/physical distancing protocols mandated by the County Public Health Order."

On Friday, city leaders in Del Mar and Carlsbad held a special council meeting to discuss whether to open up the beaches.



Del Mar resident Kate Kimbell said, "the lack of clarity has been frustrating."



For some, the beach topic has become a bit confusing.



"We’re just having a hard time figuring exactly what is what we’re suppose to do," said Greg Lloyd.



Ultimately, city leaders in Carlsbad decided to open up their three quarters of a mile stretch of coastline starting on Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m.

"City and State Parks staff have been working together to coordinate the opening at the same time, although the state has not formally announced its timing," a city release stated.

Long time Carlsbad resident, Maureen Cahill, said she's missed the beach.

"It has been frustrating," said Cahill. "I've been working for six years straight and I'm laid off now. Now is the time I can really enjoy the beach and haven't been able to."

RELATED: Carlsbad parks, trails, beach and golf course to open



The California State Park system, which owns a good stretch of the coast, told News 8 that as of Friday evening, Cardiff and San Elijo State Beaches are open.



"If they have to shut them down again because people are too close then they shut them down again," said Encinitas resident, Thomas Alpert. "We're only trying to make people safe. Everyone has to understand that."



As a reminder, officials don't want people to grab a beach chair, umbrella, and towel as if they're planning on staying for a while. Instead, they ask people keep it moving and limit their visit to only exercise and activities like surfing, walking, running, or kayaking.



"I think opening up the beaches - if it can be properly monitored - is fine," said Ben Constanti from Del Mar.



Meanwhile, Del Mar - whose leaders had to scrap their plan to reopen on Thursday - met once again to reopen the beach. In a unanimous vote, the council decided to reopen Del Mar's beaches at dawn Monday, May 4.

Opened for water and limited activities Monday, April 27, 2020 except for Coronado Dog Beach.

Opened for water and limited activities Monday, April 27, 2020. The Encinitas City Council held a special meeting Sunday and the measure to reopen Moonlight Beach passed by a 3-2 vote.

Imperial Beach allowed access to the sandy beach on Monday, April 27, 2020, but not the ocean, which is still too polluted to allow people in the water. If further testing indicates the water is OK to swim and surf in, city officials will open up the ocean.

Opened for water access and limited activities on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Opened for water and limited activities on Monday, April 27, 2020.