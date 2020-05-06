San Diego health care workers take a knee during ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ demonstration

SAN DIEGO — Medical health care workers all over the country held demonstrations Friday as part of a national movement called #whitecoatsforblacklives.



At the Logan Heights Family Health Center, doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for a moment of silence as a way to honor George Floyd and speak out against racial injustice.



Just as staff there was doing its demonstration, staff over at the Hillcrest Family Health Center did the same.



In fact, health care workers all over the country took part in similar demonstrations at the exact same time.



"Although I'm not on the streets protesting, it shows we stand with the African American community -- my fight is your fight," Pre-natal Case Manager, Jasmine Ezell said.



Both demonstrations were peaceful.



There are others planned throughout the day in different parts of the county.