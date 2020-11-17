Purple tier rage: Why is it so hard for people to follow the rules?

Some San Diegans blame the rule-breakers for the county's move back to the most restrictive purple tier.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The shift back into the state's most restrictive purple tier has some San Diegans angry and frustrated that people continue to choose not to follow the rules.

"It's definitely frustrating," said Chula Vista resident Jheramie Mendoza.

"I'd rather not say on camera what I'd wanna say," said resident David Lucero.

Others are venting about it on social media.

One woman wrote "Great job San Diego. All you guys continued to consistently go out to bars and restaurants and party for Halloween and look where it landed us. Purple [expletive] tier."

Another wrote, "Sitting on my front porch on a beautiful San Diego Sunday and hardly anyone walking by is wearing a mask. No wonder we're back in the dreaded purple tier of COVID restrictions."

We're in purple tier in San Diego County and oh man am I pissed about it. I mean, we rightfully deserve to be there, but it's all so preventable. — Rina (@elrinaflies) November 16, 2020

Others wrote on Facebook about frustrating encounters at playgrounds involving people choosing not to wear masks.

One woman vented on NextDoor about an encounter at a park, where asking someone why they weren't wearing a mask ended up in a screaming match laced with expletives.

"I think there needs to be more enforcement of the guidelines," said Jesse Greika, manager at Urban Mo's in Hillcrest.

He says that for the most part, customers have been respectful. But there's been a few who haven't.

"We've had people spit on employees, on myself, for asking [someone] to wear a mask," he said. "We've had one get physically abusive, push me up against a wall."

He agrees being back in the purple tier is frustrating.

"You see so many people trying so hard to follow the guidelines. So when you see these people completely and blatantly saying 'Oh this doesn't exist, I shouldn't have to follow these guidelines, it's suppressing my ability to breathe' it's just ridiculous," he added.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher shares in the community frustration.

"I'm one of those folks! it is so frustrating," he said.

"Wear the mask, avoid large household gatherings, physically distance from non-household members," said Supervisor Fletcher. "If we would all do that, we wouldn't be in this situation where cases go from 200 to 400 to 600 to 1000."

For Greika, the message is simple.