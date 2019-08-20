SAN DIEGO — Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Walker was asleep in his bed with his wife in their Poway apartment when on Saturday morning he was struck by a stray bullet that killed him.

Tina Walker, Michael’s wife, still can’t believe her beloved husband is gone – ripped away from his family in an unimaginable crime.

“I am devastated, but at the same time I am very angry, very angry. If there was a room full of women it didn't matter how beautiful they were, I walked, and he made me feel like I was the only one in the room. I'll never have that again. I'm just devastated. I'll be missing my soulmate,” she said.

Tina said they were asleep Saturday, around 3 a.m., when she heard what sound like an argument at a nearby apartment and then there was a loud bang.

“A bullet came through the wall, struck him in the stomach,” said Tina.

According to investigators, the bullet that struck Michael, was fired in an adjacent apartment – piercing his bedroom wall.

“I don’t think he really knew what had happened. I think we were both just in shock,” said Tina.

Tina said Michael tried to keep her from panicking by telling her he was fine and that everything would be okay.

“I raced him to the hospital, and he was gone. I am just trying to take it day by day and figure out what to do,” she said.



San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday they had arrested 20-year-old Manuula Save and charged him with first degree murder.



It’s a name Tina said she had never heard until this weekend. According to Tina, Michael did not know the suspect and had absolutely no connection.

Investigators have not said whether Save lived at the complex.

Tina said she wants people to remember Michael, a die-hard fan of Philadelphia sports team, a dedicated friend and her soulmate.

“The minute he fell in love with me is when he found out I was from Philadelphia because he had been a huge Philadelphia sports fan and he just said he knew right then that I was the one,” said Tina.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Michael Walker's family.