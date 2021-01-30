Wife afraid of Coronado veteran charged in attack on US Capitol

Restraining order issued in Alex Smith's divorce case in force until 2024

SAN DIEGO — We are learning more about an Army veteran from Coronado, arrested on federal charges of violently entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

News 8 obtained a restraining order filed in 2019 against Alex Smith as part of his ongoing, two-year divorce case.

Video posted on Twitter shows Smith, 33, screaming support for a violent mob of Trump supporters as they storm their way into the Capitol.

Smith faces misdemeanor charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the federal complaint, FBI agents identified Smith with the help of unnamed witnesses and from photos and videos posted on social media.

Trump supporters breach the line of police, now having opened the Capitol on the front and back side as outside crowds rush into the building #January6th #Capitol #DC #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/qUobYiubT7 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

In federal court Thursday, it was revealed that Smith is the subject of a restraining order filed in his divorce case in the South Bay courthouse.

In her 2019 petition for the restraining order, Smith's estranged wife alleges domestic abuse.

“In the past, he put his hands around my neck saying how he would love to give me a 'hug with a piano wire,’” the wife wrote.

“Respondent owns guns; handguns and shotguns. We have two minor children in common... I am afraid for my children's safety when we are around him,” she wrote.

Smith denied the accusations in response, writing, “I would never lay a hand on her or the children (other than spanking).”

"I was in the army and am a firm proponent of the Second Amendment,” Smith wrote. He said in the records that he believed his wife was attempting to “get this restraining order and have my firearms taken away from me."

The judge granted the wife's request and issued a five-year restraining order against Smith, which expires in 2024. He had to surrender his firearms collection and he can only have supervised visitation with his children, according to the court records.

Outside federal court on Thursday, Smith's attorney said his client got caught up in the moment of the Trump rally in Washington DC and ended up inside the Capitol.

“He anticipated it to be a very peaceful rally with other supporters of President Trump and had absolutely no intention of anything happening or of entering any buildings,” said the attorney, John Rice.

Smith was set to be released from custody on bond Friday, Rice said. His estranged wife currently lives in Colorado.