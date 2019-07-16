SAN DIEGO —

A San Diego man is on a mission to conquer one of the toughest trails in the nation – and he’s halfway there. George Haley set off on the Pacific Crest Trail in March and News 8 has been tracking his progress along the way.

News 8’s Shawn Styles got an update from George and shows us where he is now and a “wild encounter” George had on June 19 in South Lake Tahoe.

"Wow, a bear! I’ve never seen one in real life,” said George.

