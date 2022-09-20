Wild weather events pop up across the hemisphere

Three major storms have made landfall in the past 24 hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — To say weather patterns in the Northern hemisphere are active is an understatement.

In the past 24 hours, three major storms have made landfall with historic consequences, causing major damage with powerful winds, heavy rain and flooding, and power outages.

In Japan, Typhoon Nanmadol roared ashore in the southern Islands with winds of over 145 mph. Nanmadol unloaded rain, with the southern Islands receiving over 19 inches in 24 hours and 39-inches since Thursday.

The storm is said to be one of the largest to ever hit Japan.

Ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol, nearly nine million people were evacuated in preparation for the typhoon's landfall. So far, two people have died with hundreds others reported injured.

Typhoon Nanmadol has since been downgraded but is expected to affect all of Japan with heavy rain and wind as it moves north.

Meanwhile, in the Bering Sea, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok merged with two nontropical storms. Here it grew into a powerful storm that pounded the west coast of Alaska.

Nome, Alaska saw a storm surge of 9 feet above normal sea level, and offshore waves were measured by a buoy at 35 feet for more than 12 hours peaking at 50 feet.

Winds from the storm were sustained at near hurricane-force with gusts up to 91 mph.

Flooding was widespread, sweeping homes off their foundations and cutting off many small towns and villages from rescue efforts.

The storm was massive. It was big enough to have covered the western half of the United States.

In response, Governor Dunleavy of Alaska declared a State of Emergency for Alaska.

In the Caribbean, Hurricane Fiona has been leaving a path of destruction as the storm moves northwest.

Fiona came ashore in Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane but brought huge amounts of rain with rainfall totals ranging from 12 inches to 30 inches. Just north of the city of Ponce, 2 feet of rain was reported in 24 hours.

Hurricane Fiona is now bearing down on Turks and Caicos before it moves out to sea and becomes a major Hurricane at a category 3.

WATCH RELATED: Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula