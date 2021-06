Cal Fire has been battling the fire since 9 a.m. Saturday in the community of Canebrake in East County.

CANEBRAKE, Calif. — Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire is on the scene of a vegetation fire in the community of Canebrake in East County on Saturday morning.

Cal Fire reported at 9:15 a.m. that it was a 10-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread, however, it's now a 100-acres and 0% contained.

#OverlandFire [Update] The Fire is approximately 100 acres 0% contained. Ground access remains difficult. Additional Air resources are at scene. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 19, 2021