Wildfire in Fallbrook grows to 15-20 Acres

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A vegetation fire in the De Luz area of Fallbrook grew to 30 acres Sunday as firefighters from multiple agencies and units on the ground and in the air battled the flames, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. off Sandia Creek Road north of De Luz Road, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

Ground crews were making "good progress" on the flanks of the fire, the captain said. There was no immediate threat to structures.

Three copters dropped water and four tankers spread fire retardant in the area. The North County Fire Protection District was in unified command with Cal Fire San Diego.

Part of Sandia Creek Road was closed to northbound traffic.