SAN DIEGO — The strike team sent to assist Mexican officials with wildfire near Tecate returned to San Diego Friday evening.

Cal Fire San Diego said the team will rest overnight and will determine on Saturday if they will return to continue help fight the blaze, which is remains entirely in Mexico.

The Border8Fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon, has grown to 1,500 acres and is 60% contained, according to fire agency.

Cal Fire said they had aircraft over the fire in order to gather additional information on how close to the border it has burned.

When the fire broke out on Wednesday, air tankers made several drops of retardant along the U.S., Mexico border as a way to keep the fast moving fire at bay.

"Those drops were done to pre-treat the fuels and rob the fire the opportunity to jump the border," said Issac Sanchez, Cal Fire public information officer.

How the blaze started remains under investigation, but at one point the fire, fueled by hot dry conditions, came within 1/8 of a mile from crossing into the U.S.

Fire officials also reminded everyone that it is fire season and residents should have an evacuation plan in place.