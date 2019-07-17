SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out on a hillside above Harbison Canyon Wednesday, blackening 25 open acres and prompting evacuations of nearby homes before crews were able to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons in the 1900 block of Vista De La Montana in the Dehesa area at 3:47 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Deputies cleared people out of residences along that road and on Calle de Nicole as the flames spread, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Todd Norton said.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting helicopters and airplanes worked to subdue the flames, and had the fire's spread halted by 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters had the smoldering burn area 90% contained and all evacuations had been lifted, according to the state agency.

Thursday evening, Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was 100% contained.