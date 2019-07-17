SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out on a hillside above Harbison Canyon Wednesday, blackening several dozen open acres and prompting evacuations of nearby homes before crews were able to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons off Vista de la Montana in the Dehesa area shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Deputies cleared people out of residences along that road and on Calle de Nicole as the flames spread, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Todd Norton said.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting helicopters and airplanes worked to subdue the flames, which soon had scorched about 25 acres and was is 50% contained.

The personnel had the spread of the blaze halted by 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the streets of Trafalgar Road, Calle de Nicole and Vista De La Montana in the community of Dehesa, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.