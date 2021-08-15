4 San Diego firefighters injured while battling Dixie Fire in Northern California

Of the four firefighters injured, three suffered minor injuries and will be back to work. A crew captain was hurt badly and will need much more time to recover.

SAN DIEGO — Four of San Diego's firefighters were hurt last week fighting the devastating Dixie Fire when a tree fell on them. The blaze as of Saturday had burned more than half a million acres.

"It's a pretty dire situation [in] Northern California. Of course, we're happy to be a part of the fight, but always heartbreaking when our own firefighters get injured while out on the line," said Fire Captain Thomas Shoots.

The injuries were sustained at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, according to Shoots.

Shoots said there are over 100 firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego helping tackle what’s now the largest single wildfire in California history.

"We continue to put it all on the line, but it is exhausting," said Shoots.

Of the four firefighters injured, three suffered minor injuries and will be back to work. A crew captain was hurt badly and will need much more time to recover. He was flown back to Southern California on Friday to continue treatment near his family.

"They were working on the line in the early morning a tree fell and hit them. Four of them had to be hospitalized," said Shoots.

That crew captain, who does not want to be identified at this time, suffered broken bones and many other injuries.

As of Saturday, 6,500 firefighters were battling the Dixie Fire which had only 31% containment. Shoots said our resources will be there for the foreseeable future.

"With the Dixie Fire, you continue to put yourself out there, every single day, we've had folks who have been out there for several weeks now, fatigue starts to set in the fires been burning for a month," said Shoots.

Donate here to help the injured firefighters. Donations can also be made through Venmo.