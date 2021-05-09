Crews respond to brush fire near Rainbow, Pala, Fallbrook communities; some evacuation orders in effect

Evacuation orders were in place for areas of Rainbow.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego and North County Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that was reported around 3:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the far North County San Diego communities of Pala, Fallbrook and Rainbow.

The Aruba Fire is burning off state Route 76 near Pala Temecula Road and started about three miles southeast of Rainbow and around two miles west of Pala.

The fire was approximately 10 - 15 acres just before 4:30 p.m., had grown to 40-50 acres as of just before 5 p.m. and grew again to 100 acres just before 5:30 p.m.

Around 6:40 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted an update saying firefighters were making good progress with air and ground resources. Officials told News 8 the fire was about 5% contained at that time.

Cal Fire Captain Frank Lococo told News 8 the winds in the area were blowing with a moderate rate of speed.

Cal Fire reported evacuation orders in effect for areas of Rainbow. A temporary evacuation point is set up at Vallecitos Elementary School located at 5211 5th St, in Fallbrook.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were helping residents with the evacuation.

Note: The fire was initially called the Arouba Fire.

#ArubaFire [update] Firefighters are making good progress with air and ground resources.

📸 @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/V02lKsnFut — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2021

Here is the American Sign Language #ASL evacuation notification for those who live near and around Jeremy Way and Arouba Road, Fallbrook.https://t.co/K881prN35M — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 6, 2021

#ArubaFire in Rainbow [update] The fire is now approximately 100 acres. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2021

#AroubaFire in Rainbow [update] Evacuation orders are now in effect for areas in the community of Rainbow. A TEP Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at Vallecitos Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/BSfpipKmWE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2021