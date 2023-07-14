Inside look at becoming a volunteer reserves firefighter

CBS Ariana Cohen shadowed a volunteer reserve firefighter to get an inside look.

SAN DIEGO — In San Diego, we all know that Cal Fire responds to emergencies throughout the county. But, did you know they also have reserves that strictly volunteer? CBS 8's Ariana Cohen shadowed a volunteer reserve firefighter to get an inside look.

Andrew Reeder is in the Marine Corps and plans to become a full-time firefighter when he retires. Until then, he volunteers as a reserve firefighter.

"It's a great way to get experience. A lot of people grow up thinking they want to be a firefighter. They don’t know what the process entails. This allows you to get experience with a professional agency and get great hands-on training," said Reeder.

Cohen shadowed him for a day to see what its like; following along as he got sent to an emergency call.

"With the reserve program, we have a fourth body on these engines. Having extra hands is awesome for us. As a fire department, they know what they are doing and trained up on basic level," said Cal Fire Captain, Thomas Shoots.

When volunteers are not on a call, they do things just like a full-time firefighter would, like ladder drills and learning vital skills from professionals.

What to know

All volunteer firefighters must work 72 hours per month.

To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED.

You have to first become an EMT with the state of California, get your Emergency Medical Services license, take firefighting classes, and obtain other certifications.

Here is a full list of certifications you must obtain.

And remember, you are not getting paid, but there is a small stipend.

"There is a small stipend to assist with gas and food, but nothing that will make me wealthy," jokes Reeder.

Yet, they say the skills and experience you gain are priceless.

"This is rewarding for them and they can help their community," said shoots.

The reserve program currently has 22 reserves.

Here are a list of stations that need more volunteers reserves:

Station 36 Jamul

Station 37 Deerhorn

Station 42 Lake Morena

Station 44 Pine Valley

Station 50 Julian

Station 58 Ranchita

Station 59 Sunshine Summit

Station 61 Ocotillo Wells

Station 79 Palomar Mountain

Station 80 Ramona

Station 82 Ramona

Station 85 Intermountain

To apply and learn more, click here.