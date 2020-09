Firefighting aircraft that had been sent to the site of the blaze were recalled, according to Cal Fire.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters were gaining the upper hand on a roughly five-acre brush fire off Viejas Grade and Willows roads in the Alpine area, west of Viejas Casino, as of Wednesday evening according to Cal Fire.

Firefighting aircraft that had been sent to the site of the blaze were recalled, a spokesman for the state agency said.