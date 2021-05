According to the agency, the Coches Fire was at 5% containment just before 5 p.m.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Firefighters stopped the forward progress on a roughly 30-acre brush

fire Wednesday alongside eastbound Interstate 8, west of Los Coches Road in the Lakeside/Granite Hills area, northeast of El Cajon, according to Cal Fire.

According to the agency, the Coches Fire was at 5% containment just before 5 p.m. There was no reported damage to structures.

A sheriff's lieutenant told News 8 that authorities evacuated homes along Carob Tree and Lotus lanes at one point as a precaution.

#CochesFire in Lakeside [update] Fire spread has been stopped at 30 acres. 5% containment. No structures damaged or destroyed. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 12, 2021

#CochesFire in Lakeside [update] Fire is 30 acres spreading east along I-8 towards Los Coches Road. Evacuation Warnings for area- anyone wishing to evacuate can go to WD Hall Elementary. No Evacuation Orders at this time. pic.twitter.com/UapWNzQwbE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 12, 2021