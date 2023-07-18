Brush fire erupts in Valley Center

A brush fire burning in Valley Center prompted a full firefighter response from CalFIRE as the 'Couser Fire' sent thick plumes of smoke over the North County.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Firefighters from several agencies are battling a brush fire that erupted in the Valley Center area Tuesday afternoon.

CalFire San Diego received reports around 1:42 p.m. of a brush fire burning near the intersection of Couser Canyon and Lilac Road in Valley Center.

Live video from an ALERTCalfironia camera showed thick plumes of smoke rising over an area filled with plant nurseries, farms, and homes.

Firefighters estimated the 'Couser Fire' to be about 3 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Flames reportedly threatened some structures.

Several firefighting helicopters from San Diego Sherrif's Department, SDG&E, and CalFire were requested to assist with fire containment.

Firefighters were able to knock down flames before any structures were burned.