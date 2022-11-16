Firefighters make quick work of half acre brush fire burning off freeway in Mission Valley

The fire burned off northbound I-15 between Friars Road and Aero Drive.

San Diego Fire Department made quick work of a half acre brush fire off of northbound Interstate 15, between Friars Road and Aero Drive Mission Valley.

The department says they had both helicopters and firefighters assisting with the fire.

No evacuations orders were given but residences near the fire were notified according to a fire personnel speaking to CBS 8 on scene.

Twenty minutes after the department tweeted about the fire initially, they sent out another tweet saying the forward rate of spread had been stopped and no injuries had been reported.

Forward progress of the fire stopped a few moments ago. No injuries reported. Re-assessed as about a half acre total brush burned. #brushfire pic.twitter.com/jl72LsWskA — SDFD (@SDFD) November 16, 2022

SDFD crews working a 1 acre brush fire off of northbound I-15 between Friars & Aero. We have helicopters & many firefighters on the ground. Please use caution in the area. #brushfire pic.twitter.com/t8F9gK26Y6 — SDFD (@SDFD) November 16, 2022