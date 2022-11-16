x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Firefighters make quick work of half acre brush fire burning off freeway in Mission Valley

The fire burned off northbound I-15 between Friars Road and Aero Drive.
Credit: Alert SDG&E cameras

San Diego Fire Department made quick work of a half acre brush fire off of northbound Interstate 15, between Friars Road and Aero Drive Mission Valley. 

The department says they had both helicopters and firefighters assisting with the fire. 

No evacuations orders were given but residences near the fire were notified according to a fire personnel speaking to CBS 8 on scene.

Twenty minutes after the department tweeted about the fire initially, they sent out another tweet saying the forward rate of spread had been stopped and no injuries had been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More Videos

In Other News

Fire crews battle vegetation fire burning east of Ramona in Witch Creek

Before You Leave, Check This Out