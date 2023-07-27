x
Brush fire near Tecate prompts evacuation warning

An evacuation warning has been issued for Portrero in the southeastern part of the county off of Grapevine Truck Trail and Tecate Truck Trail.
Credit: CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire that began in Mexico is now burning near the Portrero area, prompting evacuation warnings.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation warning for Portrero in the southeastern part of the county off of Grapevine Truck Trail and Tecate Truck Trail.

According to the Sheriff's Department, a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Steele Canyon High School, located at 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley.

Evacuation warnings have been issued in the shaded area:

Credit: SD SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Brush fire burning in Sycamore Canyon burns at least 100 acres

