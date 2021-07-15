Cal Fire battling brush fire near border

The #BorderFire is burning on the U.S. side and evacuation warnings were issued for the Tecate area.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly 60-acre brush fire near Tecate Mission Road, just north of the U.S.-Mexico line and west of Tecate Port of Entry. The #BorderFire is 5% contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire is burning on the U.S. side and evacuation warnings were issued for the Tecate area. There is a temporary evacuation site at Potrero Elementary School.

Crews have 15 engines and helicopters on the scene. The blaze has destroyed one outbuilding, the state agency reports.

Firefighters are making good progress from ground and air.

