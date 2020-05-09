Cal Fire helps prepare for Red Flag Warning in San Diego County

“How are you going to evacuate and what are you going to take with you, where you going to go?” said Kendal Bortisser, Cal Fire Captain.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Record temperatures and fire danger have caused Cal Fire to amp up its efforts this weekend. Firefighters have spent weeks clearing brush and assisting with the lightning fires in Northern California but are back home and ready to respond if needed in San Diego.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of the unprecedented temperatures across the state, including in San Diego

“Be vigilant this weekend. Understand just as the folks on the East Coast prepare for hurricanes, we've got these winds coming and pretty critical fire weather and we need people to prepare,” said Kendal Bortisser, Cal Fire Captain.

The Red Flag warning starts Saturday at 10 a.m. in the morning and goes until 6 p.m. Sunday night. Cal Fire has spent weeks clearing brush and most of the five strike teams have returned from assisting in Northern California's lighting fires.

“Staffing up extra equipment, staffing up extra engines, putting folks in 24-hour shifts and bringing back extra personnel,” said Bortisser.

The extra staff is not just for this upcoming Labor Day weekend but for next week as well when Santa Ana winds are expected to increase the fire danger.

“What Santa Ana winds do is they cause a fire, in the event once it starts, to grow quicker,” said Bortisser.

Added to the Red Flag warning, record heat in San Diego County has caused a Flex Alert and Excessive Heat Warning to also start on Saturday with temperatures reaching 115 in Borrego Springs.

“Water, water, hydrate [and] take frequent breaks,” said a Cowles Mountain hiker who got a quick workout in before Saturday’s spike in temperatures.

“We chose today because tomorrow is supposed to be 108 [degrees] and we better do it today,” said a hiker.

Doctors recommend you drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty and avoid being outside, especially children and the elderly. If you are inside, Cal Fire recommends you think about a game plan in case of a fire sparks.

