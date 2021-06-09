Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as Caldor Fire stalls | Evacuations, road closures and updates

The Caldor Fire only grew 1,000 acres overnight as crews reached 44% containment.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — People who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire have been trickling back home, but many shops remained dark Monday and the resort town's normally bustling streets remained quiet.

Evacuation orders for the resort town were downgraded Sunday to warnings.

Some 22,000 people were forced to flee last week as the Caldor Fire approached the town on the California-Nevada border. Fire officials say easing winds reduced the fire's spread in recent days. However, authorities warn that Tahoe residents aren't out of the woods yet. Authorities say people need to bring their own supplies, those with health problems should stay away because of the smoky air and bears have strewn the town with trash.

The Caldor Fire has burned 216,358 acres and is 44% contained.

The fire remains a few miles outside of the resort on the California-Nevada border, which normally would have been packed for the Labor Day weekend. Fire officials also say no homes have been lost on the eastern side of the fire nearest the lake, although the huge blaze has burned hundreds of homes further west.

In the east zone of the fire, firefighters were patrolling and holding the fire at its current footprint overnight. Fire activity was minimal in the areas of upper and lower Echo Lake. However, in areas like Meyers and Christmas Valley, the fire continued to burn within the interior.

Good to see vehicles back on Highway 50 in @cityofslt this morning after the #CaldorFire evacuation order was lifted yesterday. Highway 89 from South Lake to Tahoma reopened as well. 50 remains CLOSED from Sawmill Road in Meyers to Fresh Pond in @CountyElDorado @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/BKghMFG5Lh — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 6, 2021

In the west zone of the fire, firefighters were able to pick up spots that occurred during the day since fire behavior was moderate overnight. The poor humidity and warm temperatures allowed burning to happen around some interior islands, but crews were able to actively patrol and mitigate any threats. Inspections of damages continue with about 85% of structures evaluated.

Over at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials said the Caldor Fire passed through the area burning trees around the mountain but left other areas unscathed. Officials said Nob Hill and Castle Creeks areas of the resort were some of the most impacted based on initial reports. Off the mountain, a maintenance shop at the base was destroyed along with Chill Carpet, a surface lift, but officials said all Base Area buildings and lodges located on the mountain were saved.

Key Figures

Acres: 216,358

Containment: 44%

Homes destroyed: 714

Structures threatened: 27,670

Structures damaged: 75

Total personnel: 5,072

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. Click HERE for Alpine County evacuation zones. Click HERE for Douglas County evacuations. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada state shelters

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Fuji Park 601 Clear Creek Rd., Carson City, NV

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

East to West Grooming 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

- (Small Animals Only) Washoe County Animal Services 2825 Longley Ln, Ste A Reno, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds- (Livestock) 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville, NV

775-782-9061

775-782-9061 Douglas County Animal Services 921 Dump Rd. Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

