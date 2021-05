Calfire posted to their Twitter page that they are at the scene and advise drivers to use caution when passing through the area.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are on the scene of a now seven-acre brush fire off Deer Springs Road and southbound I-15 Saturday afternoon. All lanes of SB I-15 are closed at Gopher Canyon Rd. Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area.

Calfire posted to their Twitter page that they are at the scene and expect to remain there until well into the evening.

Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.

#DeerFire [update] The fire is currently estimated to be 7 acres with engine companies from various north county agencies fully engaged. SB I-15 remains closed at Gopher Canyon and we expect to remain at scene well into the evening. pic.twitter.com/NAXOsI4bFs — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 22, 2021







#DeerFire near Deer Springs [update] the fire is currently 6 acres. All lanes of SB I-15 are closed at Gopher Canyon Rd. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/I5jIZZEtws — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 22, 2021