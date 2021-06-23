Canyon Fire: San Diego fire crews knock down 'main body' of brush fire in Mira Mesa

Structures along a canyon off Polaris Drive were threatened at one point, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters knocked down the "main body" of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon off the 9000 block of Capcano Road, near the intersection of Black Mountain and Mercy roads in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Just after 3 p.m. the agency reported that crews would remain on scene for a couple of hours.

The fire dubbed the Canyon Fire was reported just before 2 p.m. and burned approximately two acres. Structures along a canyon off Polaris Drive and condos on Babuata Road were threatened at one point, SDFD said on Twitter.

Several crews responded on the ground and water drops were made. A San Diego County Sheriff's helicopter and an SDFD helicopter remained above the scene patrolling for hot spots.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

This video shot from a condo complex on Babauta Road off of Black Mtn Rd. The fire came within about 100' of the condos on Babauta. There are also homes along the ridge behind these flames that were saved by fast firefighter work. #canyonfire pic.twitter.com/i9aM1AoGf3 — SDFD (@SDFD) June 23, 2021

The main body of the fire has been knocked down as of 3:05 pm. Crews will remain in the area for a couple of hours. #canyonfire — SDFD (@SDFD) June 23, 2021