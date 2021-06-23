Canyon Fire: San Diego fire crews knock down 'main body' of brush fire in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters knocked down the "main body" of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon off the 9000 block of Capcano Road, near the intersection of Black Mountain and Mercy roads in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Just after 3 p.m. the agency reported that crews would remain on scene for a couple of hours.
The fire dubbed the Canyon Fire was reported just before 2 p.m. and burned approximately two acres. Structures along a canyon off Polaris Drive and condos on Babuata Road were threatened at one point, SDFD said on Twitter.
Several crews responded on the ground and water drops were made. A San Diego County Sheriff's helicopter and an SDFD helicopter remained above the scene patrolling for hot spots.
No structural damage or injuries were reported.