Clevenger Fire: Cal Fire, San Diego Fire-Rescue fight 50-acre fire in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — Firefighters were on the scene Sunday of a 50-acre vegetation fire north of state Route 78, authorities said.



The fire, dubbed the Clevenger Fire, started at about 5 p.m. Sunday near Clevenger Trails, said Southern California Air Operations.



One firefighting crew at the scene said the fire was consuming light flashy fuels with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread and making a push up to the top Juanita Ridge.



The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent a full response, the agency said. CalFire crews were also on scene.



SR-78 was closed in both directions from Bandy Canyon Road to Horizon View as of just before 7 p.m., according to Caltrans.