Crews battling Casner Fire on Highway 78 between Ramona and Julian

CalFire says the Casner Fire has burned 40 acres

Acreage burned: 40

Containment: 0%

Fire start time: Wednesday, July 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Evacuations: Homes near or at Rancho Ballena Road

Road Closure: Eastbound State Route 78 from Rancho Santa Teresa to Old Julian Highway

Crews are on scene of a fire on Highway 78 in between Ramona and Julian.

CalFire says the fire has burned 40 acres so far and is moving at a moderate rate of speed. They added that two structures are threatened.

According to CalFire's Thomas Shoot, the fire is moving very actively. CalFire has requested more air and ground support. He added that there are over 20 engines as well as aircrafts currently fighting the fire.

San Diego Sheriff's are evacuating homes near or at Rancho Ballena Road. They said there is an evacuation point at Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

Evacuation notices have been issued in the #CasnerFire in Ramona specifically for homes near or at Rancho Ballena Road. SR-78-E is closed at Old Julian Highway. A temporary evacuation point has been established at Ramona High School located at 1401 Hanson Lane. pic.twitter.com/y63SNbkNh7 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 27, 2022

Eastbound State Route 78 east of Ramona closed at Rancho Santa Teresa due to a fire. Please avoid the area. For the latest traffic information: https://t.co/pt1qWYrd24 pic.twitter.com/ENCiOWYQNE — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 27, 2022