Deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County caused by tree hitting PG&E power lines, Cal Fire says

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire says the deadly Zogg Fire in 2020 was sparked after a pine tree hit PG&E distribution lines.

The fire in Shasta County killed four people, destroyed 204 structures, and burned roughly 56,000 acres.

After the investigation, Cal Fire said fire was caused by pine tree that contacted electrical distribution lines owned and operated by PG&E north of the community of Igo.

The people who died were identified as:

Karin King, 79, of Igo

Alaina Michelle Rowe, 45, and her daughter Feyla, 8, of Igo

Kenneth Vossen, 52, of Igo

Cal Fire's report has been forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

“I’ve received the criminal investigation completed by CalFire. It will be reviewed for filing criminal charges, up to and including possible murder charges for each of the four individuals that lost their life as a result of the Zogg Fire,” Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett in a statement to ABC10.

In response to the Cal Fire announcement, PG&E issued a statement Monday night.

“The loss of life and devastation in the communities impacted by the Zogg Fire is tragic, and we recognize that nothing can heal the hearts of those who have lost so much. We also thank the courageous first responders who saved lives, protected property and worked to contain and put out the fire," the utility said, in part, in a statement to ABC10.

PG&E said they look forward to reviewing the report and evidence when they are allowed to do so.

A full statement from PG&E is available below:

Today, CAL FIRE announced that it has determined the cause of the Zogg Fire was a pine tree contacting PG&E electrical lines located north of Igo in Shasta County. As we have said previously, PG&E has fully cooperated with CAL FIRE’s investigation.

We remain focused on continuing to reduce wildfire risk throughout our system and executing on the commitments made in our 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan. These efforts include:

New electric grid technology;

Hardening of the electric system;

Accelerated inspections of electric infrastructure;

Enhanced vegetation management around power lines; and

Real-time monitoring and situational awareness tools to better understand how severe weather can impact PG&E's system.

PG&E’s most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and communities we serve. As the threat of extreme weather continues to impact portions of California, we remain focused on preventing major wildfires and are committed to our mission to safely deliver energy to our customers and communities."

