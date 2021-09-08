Dixie Fire: Families forced to evacuate, staying in tents and trailers

News 8's Ariana Cohen is in Northern California covering the Dixie Fire. Monday, she spoke with evacuees staying at an evacuation site in Susanville, CA.

SAN DIEGO — Eric Stiffler was staying with the Draughn family in Janesville Monday after evacuating from his home at Lake Almanor West when the Dixie Fire threatened his home. He said his home was still in good shape - fortunately.



“I had no choice. I had to leave,” said Stiffler. “It’s very stressful. You can’t let it get to you.”

“It’s the pits,” said Matt Draughn.

The Draughn family has had to evacuate in years past due to fires, but they said they never want to move away.



“I wouldn't give up where I live for anything. I have beautiful wildlife behind me and it’s quiet,” said Draughn.



Some people aren't as lucky to be staying with friends. Many families were staying in tents and trailers as of Monday at Lassen Community College in Susanville, an evacuation site for people from Greenville and surrounding communities.



“These people didn't deserve that,” said a woman staying at the evacuation site.

Lisa Phillips is a former firefighter. She lives in Chester and was issued a mandatory evacuation order. She and her sister run their own pet businesses. As of Monday, they had been at the site for a week with their dogs and birds. She said thankfully her house is still intact.



“It's hard having a beautiful home and bed to sleep in being told you have to leave and then finding yourself like this. It’s hard when it’s not camping you have to be here, it’s hard. I’m single and that's very terrifying for me. I’m thankful I have my home and I’m alive. I’m hoping my business will survive.

I’m definitely looking forward to being back home, back to the norm,” said Philips.

News 8 crews are in Northern California covering the Dixie Fire for the next few days starting Aug. 9. You can follow reporter Ariana Cohen for the latest details.