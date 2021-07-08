Growth slows on Dixie Fire, Sheriff identifies missing people | Evacuations, maps, updates

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped slow down the massive Dixie Fire, as firefighters focus on protecting homes and businesses.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — After a week of explosive growth, firefighters got some help overnight to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire reported on Saturday morning that smoke inversion and better overnight humidity have reduced the fire's growth.

Firefighters took advantage of the better weather to work the fire's perimeter and reinforce control lines that are protecting communities including Crescent Mills, Westwood and Lake Almanor.

Destroying homes and businesses, the Dixie Fire, burning in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties has burned a total of 446,723 acres and is 21% contained.

The fire grew about 12,000 acres overnight, but that's a sharp drop from earlier this week. On Thursday, the fire jumped in size over 100,000 acres from the previous day due to strong winds and warm temperatures.

Firefighters are hopeful that cooler temperatures and higher humidity on Saturday will continue, giving them the opportunity to work ahead of the fire in the Dyer Mountain area.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has identified eight people who are still missing from the Dixie Fire.

Those individuals are identified as the following:

Danny Sczenski, Greenville

Jesus & Ella Gursasola, Greenville

Matthew Henley, Greenville

Glen Gallagher, Greenville

Sally & Harold Brown, Crescent Mills

Donna Shelton, Chester

The sheriff’s office said they are asking for the public and the media’s help in locating these individuals. Photos of the missing people have not yet been released. If you know where any of these people are, you are asked to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300.

Investigators say they have successfully located 16 other people who were previously reported missing in the fire.

Cal Fire split the Dixie Fire into two zones: the west and east zones.

In the west zone, fire crews are focused on protecting homes and businesses. Fire activity in the west zone was minimal overnight, according to Cal Fire, however, dry fuels are making it harder for firefighters to control the fire.

On Saturday, firefighters will focus on building a line between Humboldt Summit and Highway 36.

Cal Fire shared news of more structures lost during a Saturday morning update.

Hwy 89 x Hwy 36 intersection - 8 commercial structures damaged/destroyed, including a hotel and landscape company

Warner Valley - 38 structures damaged/destroyed (Preliminary information)

West Almanor - 2 homes, 1 garage destroyed

St. Bernard Lodge, Deer Creek Lodge, and Black Forest Lodge were not damaged.

Regarding the east zone, Cal Fire says the fire has slowed its advance northeast and is now burning within the burn scar from the 2007 Moonlight Fire. Overnight, crews were able to keep the fire west of Crescent Mills, while completing structure protection efforts from Lake Almanor to Westwood.

With its increase in size, the fire is now the third-largest in California history, and the largest currently burning in the U.S. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres. The Bootleg Fire, which was sparked July 6, is 87% contained.

About 5,118 personnel are working the fire, Cal Fire announced in its latest report. More than 13,871 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far 184 have been destroyed along with 84 minor structures.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.