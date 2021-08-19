Dixie Fire: Woman suffers survivor's guilt as best friend loses everything

Melody Hamilton and Lisa Roberts are best friends from Greenville, the small historic town devastated by the Dixie Fire. Hamilton's house survived, Roberts' did not.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — "All of my friends are suffering. All my friends are suffering and they’ve lost everything," said Melody Hamilton, Greenville resident.

Melody Hamilton and Lisa Roberts are best friends from Greenville, the small historic town devastated by the Dixie Fire. Hamilton's house survived the flames, while Roberts' did not.

"We've lost everything, but found so many good people. I never realized there was so many good people," said Roberts. "She's having survivor's guilt really, really bad."

"I yelled, I screamed and I hollered at him and asked him why God would allow this to happen," Hamilton cries.

They both came to a local assistance center in Quincy which is providing resources on the road to recovery.

The Dixie Fire continues to scorch communities at an alarming rate. Thursday, firefighters said winds were still a big factor in battling the blaze.

"The winds were coming in different directions. We are using fire to fight fire. It's definitely up and down emotions. I feel for the people that have evacuated and I feel for the environment," said Public Information Officer Dan Janssen.

For these two best friends, they have faith their special town will rebuild.

"Greenville will rise again. We will have a strong community and we will rise above this," said Hamilton.

The local assistance center will be open until Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. They have many resources here to help people along with the Red Cross, DMV and other services.