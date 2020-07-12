Fallbrook family loses home in brush fire

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Friends have set up a GoFundMe account for a Fallbrook family who lost everything in a predawn fire that leveled their home and sparked a small brush fire in a rural neighborhood in north San Diego County.



"We lost everything. We have our puppies, but we think we lost our cat. We weren't prepared," said Kiersti Wylie, the Fallbrook house fire victim.



"My mom rarely uses candles, but the power was out, so she was burning a candle and we are thinking one of the pets tipped it," said Tauni Beckmann, the daughter of Ron and Crystal Wylie.



The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 40300 block of Sandia Creek Drive in the De Luz area of Fallbrook, according to the North County Fire Protection District.



The residents, Ron and Crystal Wylie and their daughter Kiersti, who operate the Sandia Creek Ranch Auxiliary Foundation for horse rescue, escaped unharmed although one of their cats died in the fire. But friends said they lost everything else.