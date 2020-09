Crews were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. to 1312 Ramona Street and Boundary Avenue, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a one-acre vegetation fire burning in Ramona Wednesday that started in the nearby grass.

Firefighters remained at the scene to put out any hot spots near structures.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

#BoundaryFire in Ramona [update] Fire’s Forward rate of spread has been stopped. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 30, 2020