Fire reported near Dulzura

The Border 13 Fire was reported to be at 350 acres and is 0% contained. No evacuation orders have been issued.

SAN DIEGO — A wildfire -- the second to erupt in the same general area in as many days -- spread over hundreds of hilly open acres Monday in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. east of Marron Valley and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Barrett Junction area, according to Cal Fire.

Within two hours, the flames had spread over about 350 acres as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

There were no immediate structural threats, though radio-transmission equipment on Tecate Peak was potentially in the path of the fire, Shoots said.