Firefighters stop brush fire burning in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters in Vista battled a brush fire burning just behind homes Thursday night.

Vista Fire Department was dispatched to South Melrose Drive and Green Oak Road around 6:24 p.m. following reports of a vegetation fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found about half an acre of brush ablaze that was reportedly moving uphill toward home in heavy brush, according to Vista Fire Department.

Vista Fire Department began to set up structure defense, a pre-planned attack to prevent fire from engulfing homes or other structures.

The fire was dubbed the 'Sycamore Fire.'

A water-dropping helicopter was requested from San Diego Sheriff's Department to help battle the flames.

Firefighters were able to stop the spread of flames before any aerial support arrived on the scene.

Smoke was expected to be visible over some parts of the North County area as white smoke from the flames dissipated into the atmosphere.

***SMOKE ADVISORY*** @vistafire4107 currently has a vegetation fire in the area of South Melrose Drive and Green Oak Road in Vista. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district. #SycamoreFire pic.twitter.com/tmpchosXbA — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 28, 2023