x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Wildfire

Firefighters battle brush fire in Chula Vista

The brush fire was reported just after noon Friday, a dispatcher said.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire at Heritage Road and Olympic Pkwy. in Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista Fire Department.

The brush fire was reported just after noon Friday, a dispatcher said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 