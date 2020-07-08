Firefighters battle brush fire in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire at Heritage Road and Olympic Pkwy. in Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista Fire Department.
The brush fire was reported just after noon Friday, a dispatcher said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
