Food benefits made available for households impacted by Valley Fire

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Individuals and families impacted by the Valley Fire may be eligible to receive food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday.



A family of four with a monthly income up to $2,893 potentially can receive up to $646 in food benefits through the Disaster CalFresh program, which is available to those who lived or worked in an area affected by the 17,565-acre blaze between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, according to the state agency.



Those impacted by the Japatul Valley-area wildfire may be eligible for the benefits if their household experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the wildfire:



-- at least one family member was not yet getting regular CalFresh food benefits;



-- money was spent because of the wildfire or a related power outage;



-- money was lost from work because of the wildfires; or



-- money was spent because of damage to a home or business.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disaster CalFresh program will be operated, for the first time, primarily by telephone.



Households may apply from Nov. 16-20 by dialing 211, or by submitting an application online.



In most cases, Disaster CalFresh food benefits -- provided on an electronic benefits-transfer card -- will be available within three days of the date of a qualifying interview, according to CDSS public affairs.



