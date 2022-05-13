Fire crews battle vegetation fire in East San Diego County

The fire was reported Friday around noon near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road south of I-8 near Granite Hills.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames of a vegetation fire in incorporated El Cajon near the Granite Hills neighborhood. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m. on Friday near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road south of I-8, just east of El Cajon.

White smoke could be seen from miles away.

The CBS 8 helicopter captured multiple airdrops from the air of both red fire retardant and water as crews quickly knocked down the flames.

The flames spread quickly and were very close to homes along the hillside.

Many concerned people posted photos and videos on social media of the smoke and flames.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO Any updates on the fire in El Cajon, Granite Hills? pic.twitter.com/EBRSbuuRxU — Andre Pate (@funnylittlebear) May 13, 2022

Due to the fire, roads in the area have been closed to traffic except for emergency personnel according to a tweet by the San Diego Sheriff. People have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Watch Commander: Due to a brush fire burning near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road (Unincorporated El Cajon), @SDSheriff have closed off traffic except for emergency personnel. Please avoid this area until further notice. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 13, 2022