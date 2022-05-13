x
Wildfire

Fire crews battle vegetation fire in East San Diego County

The fire was reported Friday around noon near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road south of I-8 near Granite Hills.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames of a vegetation fire in incorporated El Cajon near the Granite Hills neighborhood. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m. on Friday near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road south of I-8, just east of El Cajon. 

White smoke could be seen from miles away.   

The CBS 8 helicopter captured multiple airdrops from the air of both red fire retardant and water as crews quickly knocked down the flames. 

The flames spread quickly and were very close to homes along the hillside.

Credit: CBS 8
Fire in East San Diego gets very close to homes

Many concerned people posted photos and videos on social media of the smoke and flames.

Due to the fire, roads in the area have been closed to traffic except for emergency personnel according to a tweet by the San Diego Sheriff.  People have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Credit: CBS 8
East San Diego County fire on May 13, 2022

Initial location reported near Lotus Lane and La Cresta Road: