Reduction in prison inmates to help fight California fires has left a strain on Cal Fire crews

In 2019 Cal Fire had 2,775 inmate firefighters. In 2020, that number has dropped 25% to 2,087.

SAN DIEGO — With wildfires raging in Northern California, it's all hands on deck. Fire crews from all over the state have been sent to help in the fight.

However, Cal Fire said it's a few hands short because of the ongoing pandemic and the reduction in inmate crews.



For more than 70 years, Cal fire has provided an opportunity for those incarcerated to work on the front lines. But this year many were granted early release from prison to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This has put a major strain on resources at the time when they are needed most.



This comes as California is seeing a major increase in fire activity since the start of the year.

Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes are still raging in California. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that there have been 560 fires statewide during this heatwave, including 12,000 lightning strikes in a 72-hour period.



"We simply haven't seen anything like this in years," said Governor Gavin Newsom.



On Friday, Governor Newsom addressed the gaps in fire resources, saying that the state has brought in that national guard and seasonal crews to supplement.

Newsom thanked the White House for support during “this unprecedented moment in our state’s history.”

"[There are] no politics in this space,” said Newsom. “We'll defend ourselves. We'll defend our values.”