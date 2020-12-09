San Diego County opens Local Assistance Center for residents impacted by Valley Fire

The center will be located at the County Library’s Rancho San Diego branch at 11555 Via Rancho San Diego in El Cajon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Supervisor Dianne Jacob and officials announced the County is opening a Local Assistance Center to help residents affected by the Valley Fire, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the County Library’s Rancho San Diego branch at 11555 Via Rancho San Diego in El Cajon.

The Local Assistance Center is designed to make it as easy as possible for residents to start the recovery process by giving them one place to receive help and information from numerous agencies. The center is initially scheduled to operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The Local Assistance Center will comply with public health orders for the coronavirus, including physical distancing and facial coverings.

Some of the services County departments will provide include: information about people’s homes, properties and permits; emergency temporary occupancy and power permits; general guidance about rebuilding; housing assistance; connection to crisis counseling; CalFresh (food stamp) cards; vital records; help for older adults and people with disabilities; health screenings and first aid.

The County’s Live Well San Diego mobile unit will also be parked outside to help residents. Other agencies that will also provide help and information include the Department of Motor Vehicles, the American Red Cross; the California Department of Insurance; the State Contractor’s Licensing Board; San Diego Gas & Electric; and the California Franchise Tax Board.

The County previously established a Recovery Hotline, (858) 715-2200, and a Recovery email, ValleyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov, in English and Spanish.

The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and through the upcoming weekend. The Recovery email will also be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and through the upcoming weekend. Messages and emails that come in after-hours will be responded to the following business day.