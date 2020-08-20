Map: Where the wildfires are burning in California

There are 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews were battling wildfires in northern California and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate throughout the week as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heatwave now in its second week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed the extraordinary weather and thousands of lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires. He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

GO IN-DEPTH

In California, fires are burning more intensely than ever before. Megafires destroy entire neighborhoods. Some of the deadliest fires have been caused by our own electric grid, but all fires are burning worse because of climate change and an unhealthy forest landscape. The only way out? Scientists say we need to burn our forests more.

