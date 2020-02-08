New fire restrictions announced for Cleveland National Forest

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Cleveland National Forest officials Saturday announced elevated fire restrictions until Jan. 1, 2021, and ordered the closure of Three Sisters & Cedar Creek Fall Trails after a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. The trails will be closed until Sunday, officials said. "These restrictions are put into effect to provide for emergency resource protection and public safety during hazardous fire conditions," a forest official said.

The new restrictions include:



-- No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or within a developed recreation sites;



-- No welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame;



-- No target shooting, discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun;



-- No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or charcoal fire except within a developed recreation sites;



-- No wood or charcoal fires are allowed except in identified developed campgrounds and developed picnic areas within designated fire rings.



The Cleveland National Forest encompasses 460,000 acres and is the southernmost U.S. National Forest in California. It is divided into the Descanso, Palomar and Trabuco ranger districts and located in the counties of San Diego, Riverside, and Orange.