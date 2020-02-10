Oregon sending more than 100 firefighters to help battle California wildfires, Governor says

This is the second time this year Oregon firefighters have been sent to help battle California wildfires.

The crews will travel to the Golden State after a state-to-state request for help was made by California to Oregon through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a national state-to-state mutual aid system.

"Just as California sent firefighters to Oregon's Almeda fire when we need the help, we are now, thankfully, in a position to return the favor," said Oregon Gov. Katie Brown on Twitter.

According to the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, six task forces with equipment and personnel will join the ongoing firefighting efforts. The task forces were formed on Thursday and deployed for California at 6 a.m. Friday.

The strike teams will travel from Clastop, Lane, Linn, Marion, Washington, and Yamhill Counties.

According to Brown, the strike teams consist of more than 100 firefighters.

Crews are battling two dozen wildfires across the state. Nearly four million acres have already burned this year.

That includes the Glass Fire in Sonoma and Napa County, which is at 60,158 acres and 6% containment as of Friday morning. In addition to dozens of other structures, 220 single-family residences have been destroyed in both counties, according to Cal Fire. At least 28,835 more structures are threatened by the wildfire.

"The Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) typically mobilizes 15 task forces this time of year to California, given California’s significant losses and continued threat," said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "Oregon will be sending six task forces to California. Our thoughts are with California as they continue to be impacted by these fires. Earlier this month, California sent resources to Oregon to an immediate need on the Almeda fire."

