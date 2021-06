Evacuation warnings are in place for the surround area. Temporary evacuation points have been set up a the Pauma Casino at the I-15 and Highway 76 Park and Ride.

PALA MESA, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego is reporting a vegetation fire in the community of Pala Mesa, which has grown to about 75 acres with a "dangerous rate of spread."

Highway 76 is closed in the area.

#MesaFire [Update] The Fire is approximately 75 acres with a dangerous rate of spread. Evacuation Warnings in place for the surrounding area. Temporary Evacuation Points established at Pauma Casino and the I 15 x Hwy 76 Park and Ride. Hwy 76 is closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/jlwm6pMiW3 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 23, 2021